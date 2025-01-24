Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the re-signing of loan star Shea Charles from Southampton.

The Northern Ireland midfielder has been a standout figure in a campaign that sees them sat on the outskirts of the play-off battle, starting every one of their Championship fixtures since his signing from the Premier League club in July.

In the final minutes of a five-hour fan forum held last week, it was announced by Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri that the Saints had taken an option to recall the Northern Ireland international - though the Thai chairman repeatedly suggested there could be work done to keep hold of him for the second half of the campaign.

That they have done, with confirmation of his re-signing having come through despite strong public interest from city rivals Sheffield United. The Star understands the deal comes with a six-figure loan fee and with an inflated wage contribution on his previous deal. It serves as the first transfer dealing of the winter window - with more expected.

The Star is also led to believe will make the trip south for this weekend’s trip to QPR and that he is expected to resume his position in the heart of Wednesday’s midfield. The Owls make the trip south to take on the hugely in-form Rs and are hoping to bounce back from the disappointment of a late gut-punch 2-2 draw with Bristol City in midweek.

The news comes as a major boost to the Owls camp, with boss Danny Röhl having rated the chances of securing a fresh deal for Charles at only ‘50/50’ as recently as Wednesday evening. Teammates Di’Shon Bernard and Barry Bannan are among the teammates to have expressed the importance of his re-signing in the last week.