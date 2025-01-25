Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Re-signed Sheffield Wednesday star Shea Charles has spoken out on the ‘weird’ situation that found him in limbo at the club.

The Northern Ireland international expressed a feeling of shock at news that his parent club had chosen to trigger a recall clause in his season-long loan agreement last week - news that was delivered in memorable fashion via Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri at a late night fan forum.

Once he was recalled, Charles was placed in a bizarre limbo with a seven-day clause in the deal meaning he was still able to play in Wednesday matches against Leeds United and Bristol City. The Owls agreed a fresh deal to take Charles back on Thursday and amid fears admiring city rivals Sheffield United could steal him away, the re-signing was confirmed on Friday in time for him to take part in this afternoon’s clash at QPR.

“I’m buzzing,” he told club media. “It was the plan all along to stay for the season, it was a surprise when the call came that I was being recalled, so to stay and finish the season here, I couldn’t be happier... It’s been a bit all over the place and having two games in that space, it’s been hard to focus on both because at one point I thought I was going to be moving back. Things change quickly. It’s been a bit weird.”

Despite the bizarre situation, Charles put in impressive performances in both the Leeds and Robins games, a continuation of a remarkable run of form enjoyed since he joined the Hillsborough club in July. Newly signed and sealed to the end of the campaign on inflated terms owed to the Saints, the 21-year-old reiterated his happiness at S6 and touched on his clear progress in what has been a successful loan switch so far.

“If it was going to be my last two games I wanted to try and put on good performances, but that’s like every game. I want to do my best and do what’s best for the team and for the fans and the club... I wanted to join in the summer and since I’ve been here, the team, the fans, the coaching staff and the manager all welcomed me so well at the start. It’s only got better, building relationships on the pitch and in the changing room, I’ve loved every minute of it and there’s no reason why I wouldn’t want to stay.”