Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shea Charles’ form on loan with Sheffield Wednesday has prompted reports he is of interest to Premier League title hopefuls Arsenal.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Röhl believes reports of big club interest in on-loan midfield star Shea Charles shows the scale of his success at Sheffield Wednesday - and showcases the strides the club are taking in player development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report in the Spanish media earlier this week claimed Arsenal’s Spanish boss Mikel Arteta is a keen admirer of the Northern Ireland international having shared time together during Charles development at Manchester City. Arteta left his role a Pep Guardiola’s assistant for the Emirates top job when the midfielder was 16. The report, by online outlet Fichajes, states the Gunners ‘already have him in their sights as a possible future signing.’

“This is a result of his performance on the pitch,” Röhl said.” I try to support him, but he has to perform on the pitch and he is doing well, he is the captain of the national team, he is a key player there and he is a key player for us. He is a young, high-potential player and he has got a lot of minutes.

“If he is linked with big teams I don’t know, but if this is the case, I am not sure how many players in the last years were linked between Sheffield Wednesday and these big teams. The pity is that he is not our player. If he is was our player then this would be fantastic. When we decided to take him in the summer, we saw something in him and he showed up.”

It comes at a time of speculation among supporters as to whether top tier strugglers Southampton could choose to recall Charles in January. Röhl has alluded to his hope that the midfielder will be allowed to continue his key man status at Hillsborough. “For him it is about rhythm, getting a lot of minutes and he has deserved that,” the Owls manager continued. “Hopefully he will get this season a lot more minutes for us and is helpful for us.”