Rooney reacted angrily on Boxing Day after being sent off for a foul on Marvin Johnson, and had to be restrained on the sidelines after shoving Owls manager, Darren Moore, on the touchline.
The FA Spokesperson said in a statement, “Fleetwood Town FC defender Shaun Rooney has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following the EFL League One fixture against Sheffield Wednesday FC on Monday 26 December 2022.
“It is alleged that his behaviour following his dismissal in the 83rd minute was improper and/or threatening. Shaun Rooney has until Wednesday 4 January 2023 to provide a response.”
Moore’s response to the incident after the game was that the defender – who scored Fleetwood’s goal in the Owls’ 2-1 win – was ‘wound up’ by what had happened.
He told The Star, “My reading of it was that he got booked for the first challenge on Tyreeq, and he came over to me and said, 'Are your players soft or what?' I said it was a booking because he had taken him from behind. In the rules of the game, it is a booking.
"We carried on and in the game I could hear he was really, really wound up. The second was a booking again and I think the referee got it right. As he came off, I'm stood in the dugout trying to bark out orders and he's pointing straight at me and he’s decided to manhandle me.”