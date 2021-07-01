'Shambles' - Chris Waddle slams 'absolute nightmare' Chansiri over Sheffield Wednesday ownership

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The Owls are gearing up for a season in League One after suffering relegation from the Championship last term, and have been dogged by financial issues off the pitch in recent times too.

Unsurprisingly, Waddle has taken a dim view of the situation at Hillsborough, and has suggested that Chansiri needs to sell up to give Wednesday the best possible chance of recovering from their current plight.

Speaking to Betting Expert, he said: “They will have a chance of promotion. Darren [Moore] knows the league, he had Doncaster in the playoffs when he left, on a small budget. He’s been signing a lot of young players.

"Bannan stayed, Hutchinson stayed, there’s two or three experienced players there who’ll help them enormously in that league. His loans will be key.

"The club are battling on and Darren’s doing a good job, not moaning. The club is a shambles at the minute.

"Chansiri needs to go, he needs to put the club on the market and sell it. He has not got a clue how to run this football club.

"He had two years to try and get out of the Championship, and when they didn’t get out with the play-off final and semi-final, his budget was gone. He had a two-year plan to get to the promised land of the Premier League and it didn’t work.

"Look at players who’ve walked out of the club on free transfers: Jordan Rhodes, worth £6m or £7m, Adam Reach, worth £5m or £6m, Forestieri, who was worth £13m or £14m.

"They’ve signed a lot of old players through agencies, who are on a good money and they’re legs have gone.

"The recruitment, the organisation, the way they treat the fans, the prices – Chansiri has been an absolute nightmare and the sooner he goes the better.”