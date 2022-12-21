Some of Sheffield Wednesday’s returning players are set to take a monumental step forward in their recovery from injury this afternoon with the staging of a behind-closed-doors friendly.

The Owls have made the trip to the home of their South Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers for a ‘bounce match’ that will offer much-needed minutes to some of the players to have found themselves out of contention in recent weeks – and will provide an opportunity for them to press their case for more league involvement.

Among those in the starting line-up for the Eco-Power Stadium run-out are George Byers and Dennis Adeniran, who will hope to get vital minutes under their belt as their recovery from injury continues.

Among the other senior players involved are Jack Hunt, Akin Famewo, Jaden Brown, Mallik Wilks and Alex Mighten.

George Byers is set for involvement in a behind-closed-doors Sheffield Wednesday friendly this afternoon. Pic: Steve Ellis.

