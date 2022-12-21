The Owls have made the trip to the home of their South Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers for a ‘bounce match’ that will offer much-needed minutes to some of the players to have found themselves out of contention in recent weeks – and will provide an opportunity for them to press their case for more league involvement.
Among those in the starting line-up for the Eco-Power Stadium run-out are George Byers and Dennis Adeniran, who will hope to get vital minutes under their belt as their recovery from injury continues.
Among the other senior players involved are Jack Hunt, Akin Famewo, Jaden Brown, Mallik Wilks and Alex Mighten.
Pierce Charles, David Agbonotohoma, Rio Shipston and Bailey Cadamarteri are the youngsters making up the rest of the line-up, with the match kicking off at midday.