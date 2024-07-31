Seven-figure Championship transfer can be good news for Sheffield Wednesday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The seven-figure transfer of a striker between two Championship clubs could well provide a boost to Sheffield Wednesday’s pursuit of Ike Ugbo.

The Canada international played out the second half of last season with the Owls and proved to be an inspired signing, arriving on loan from French club Troyes and providing seven vital goals as they stayed up thanks to three wins in their last three matches.

Wednesday are known to be keen on bringing Ugbo back to S6 this summer and had a bid turned down earlier this month. It’s understood that Ugbo himself is keen on the move and to continue his work with Danny Röhl’s coaching staff, though Stoke City and Birmingham City were waiting in the wings if a deal couldn’t be struck. The Star has been led to believe a deal could be done for less than the £4.5m reported this week and that despite the delay in the completion of any deal, the Owls’ interest remains strong.

On Wednesday Stoke announced the signing of Adam Armstrong from Blackburn Rovers for a fee reported to have been in the region of £1.5m. Armstrong, believed to be a high earner, is a striker and has likely filled the spot the Potters had considered open for Ugbo.

Meanwhile, ambitious League One promotion-chasers Birmingham have been widely linked with a transfer effort to bring England youth international forward Jay Stansfield back to the club from Fulham, with eye-watering fees of anywhere between £6m to £7m reported. The Blues have already spent north of £10m revamping their squad and are known to be keen to bring in a top striker.