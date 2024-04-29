‘Serious club, serious fans’ – Sheffield Wednesday attacker revels in Owls celebrations
The 23-year-old got the ball rolling for the Owls at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon, scoring the opening goal at S6 on the way to securing a hugely important 3-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion. He was also involved in the second and third goals, too.
There were some great scenes from the young Dutchman as he celebrated with supporters at S6 – though the removal of his shirt did get him booked – and he spoke of how he feels they ‘deserve’ that sort of relationship.
Speaking to The Star he said, “I think if you see a lot of fans like this… It’s so sick. It’s not in every team you can experience like this. I like how the fans are with us, I think they deserve to have a relationship with the players and to be able to celebrate it, so well. These are the moments where I see it’s possible to celebrate in that way, so I'll take those chances. It’s good.
“First when I came we had ups and downs, but I know what kind of club it is - a serious club with serious fans. And I knew if we had a gaffer who understands us then we'd go upwards… But yeah, for the rest I have enjoyed my time, so yeah, it’s obviously nice.”
Musaba’s strike took him to 13 goal and assists in all competitions this season, which is a very solid return for a debut campaign in England, but he’ll be hoping that he’s got one or two more in him as they head up to Sunderland for the final day this weekend.