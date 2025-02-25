Sell out expected after details revealed for another Sheffield Wednesday away day

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 25th Feb 2025, 00:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Over 2,000 Sheffield Wednesday fans are expected to head over to Norwich City when the two teams meet next month.

Wednesday have a pretty poor record against the Canaries in recent years, and it’s even worse if you look solely at games played at Carrow Road - the Owls haven’t won there since 2009.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But that’s unlikely to stop fans of the club selling out their ticket allocation of 2,022 for the game, many of whom will remember Jermaine Johnson’s winner there over 15 years ago.

Sales began yesterday at 9am, and it remains to be seen whether they will reach general sale on March 4th, with Wednesdayites eager to make the trip to Norfolk as Danny Röhl’s side look to keep their play-off hopes alive.

It also happens to be the game before the Steel City derby against Sheffield United, and the hope will be that a good result against Norwich could help spur the Owls on as they aim to cause an upset and put another bump in the road for the Blades’ title hopes in the Championship.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wednesday have already confirmed that they have sold out their lengthy trip to Plymouth Argyle just days before they take on the Canaries, and with those two games back-to-back the loyal Owls fans are going to be racking up some serious miles in the name of Sheffield Wednesday.

Before that, though, Röhl’s side have to face Sunderland at Hillsborough this Friday night, and they’ll be desperate to get back to winning ways on home soil before what is a pretty gruelling few days on the road.

Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here

Related topics:Danny RohlHillsborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice