Sell out expected after details revealed for another Sheffield Wednesday away day

Over 2,000 Sheffield Wednesday fans are expected to head over to Norwich City when the two teams meet next month.

Wednesday have a pretty poor record against the Canaries in recent years, and it’s even worse if you look solely at games played at Carrow Road - the Owls haven’t won there since 2009.

But that’s unlikely to stop fans of the club selling out their ticket allocation of 2,022 for the game, many of whom will remember Jermaine Johnson’s winner there over 15 years ago.

Sales began yesterday at 9am, and it remains to be seen whether they will reach general sale on March 4th, with Wednesdayites eager to make the trip to Norfolk as Danny Röhl’s side look to keep their play-off hopes alive.

It also happens to be the game before the Steel City derby against Sheffield United, and the hope will be that a good result against Norwich could help spur the Owls on as they aim to cause an upset and put another bump in the road for the Blades’ title hopes in the Championship.

Wednesday have already confirmed that they have sold out their lengthy trip to Plymouth Argyle just days before they take on the Canaries, and with those two games back-to-back the loyal Owls fans are going to be racking up some serious miles in the name of Sheffield Wednesday.

Before that, though, Röhl’s side have to face Sunderland at Hillsborough this Friday night, and they’ll be desperate to get back to winning ways on home soil before what is a pretty gruelling few days on the road.