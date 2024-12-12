Over 5,700 Sheffield Wednesday fans will be heading over to Preston North End for the Owls’ biggest away day of the season so far.

Wednesday only played the Lilywhites recently, but it’s not too long now until they meet for the return fixture over in Lancashire as Danny Röhl and his troops head to Deepdale for what will be their final game of 2024 - and fans have already snapped up all of the tickets that were made available.

Despite the huge allocation, almost double the biggest prior to this one, tickets didn’t make it to this afternoon’s general sale stage, with Wednesdayites moving quickly to acquire the 5,716 that were put on sale, news that was today confirmed by the Owls.

The club said on their official website today, “The Owls’ trip to Preston later this month has sold out for away supporters. Wednesday head to Deepdale on Sunday 29 December for the 12:30pm kick-off. Our full allocation of 5,716 tickets have been snapped up. Thank you for your outstanding support!”

Supporters enjoyed their last trip to Preston as Marvin Johnson scored the winner in a 1-0 victory that was pivotal in their quest for Championship survival, and the thousands of Owls fans heading there this time around will be hoping for more of the same as they seek a positive end to a very turbulent year.

Before then, however, Wednesday have three other games to contend with as they take on Oxford United, Stoke City and Middlesbrough, with Röhl desperate to see his side return to winning ways after disappointing results in their last two fixtures.