Middlesbrough manager, Michael Carrick, says that they’ll have a very ‘tough game’ on their hands for the sold-out affair against Sheffield Wednesday.

The hosts are in mixed form at this point in time, winning just two of their last six Championship matches, however they have won three of their last four at the Riverside, and it has been confirmed that it will be a full house after both the home and away fans did their bit in packing out the ground.

Carrick is unbeaten in his last two games against the Owls, drawing 1-1 in their first meeting last season before beating them 2-0 at home in the second - a game that sparked anger from his counterpart, Danny Röhl, for the way that the visiting side performed.

Wednesday seem a long way from that team now, and go into this tie in ninth place on the league table, and the former Manchester United midfielder thinks that their win over Stoke City whilst down to 10 men was ‘impressive’, but he hopes that his side can turn it on for what is set to be a big crowd in Teesside.

Speaking ahead of the tie,” Boro’s boss said, “It’s a very tough game. They really are a good team and are on a really good run. Their performance and the way they found a way to win the other day was impressive. It’ll be a tough game...

“It’s great that we know going into the game it’s a sell-out. It’s an important time of year and it’s important the supporters are excited and looking to be entertained, first and foremost. That comes with results as well and it’s up to us to do that. It’s fantastic to know that and the boys will be looking forward to it massively...

“There’s a massive opportunity for all of us to feed off that energy and create that energy. We’ve got a responsibility to try to create that within the stadium on the pitch and for the supporters to all be as loud and as vocal and supportive as they possibly can be, which they are really good at. At certain times that little extra boost and that little extra spice and energy around the place would be fantastic, and it’s up to us to repay that as well.”

The game is set to get underway at 5pm on Thursday afternoon, with a win for Wednesday being enough to go level on points with their opponents, who are currently sixth in the table.