Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wednesday may or may not be in with a chance of survival by the time they kick off at the Stadium of Light on May 4th, but they will still be backed by a hefty crowd of Wednesdayites after the Black Cats gave them an allocation that is an improved one compared to the usual 2,000 that they offer.

The Owls take on Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion before their trip to Wearside, and Danny Röhl will be desperate for his side to make sure they keep themselves in the race for survival at the bottom of the Championship. This Sunday could be a huge day in their quest to do so.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday’s travel numbers at Sunderland won’t be as impressive as the 7,000+ headed for Ewood Park this weekend, but they will still be appreciated - and the tickets are gone days before they were due to hit general sale.

The club explained, “Tickets for our trip to Sunderland on the final day of the campaign have sold out... Wednesday head to the Stadium of Light for the season finale on Saturday 4 May (12:30pm). The Owls were allocated 2,600 for this all-ticket fixture, thank you for your support!”