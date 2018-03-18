Self-confessed moaner Sam Hutchinson praises Jos Luhukay for protecting him after Sheffield Wednesday comeback ... but that’s not a criticism of Carlos Carvalhal

Sam Hutchinson has admitted that despite his ‘moaning’ Jos Luhukay was right to delay the midfielder’s return to action after injury.

The combative 28 year-old was back in the middle of the park for Sheffield Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Leeds United on Saturday, making his first appearance since the December 30 defeat to Brentford at Griffin Park.

The Owls pair of Morgan Fox and Sam Hutchinson celebrating victory in the Snow at Elland Road....Pic Steve Ellis

Hutchinson had been telling anyone that would listen over the past month that he was fit and ready to play, however Luhukay chose to wait until he was absolutely sure one of his key men was up to the challenge again, for fear that for former Chelsea player might again suffer a further setback.

“Basically the gaffer was looking after me and doing it properly and I moaned,” said Hutchinson.

“Everyone knows I moan, I am honest about that and I thought I was ready to play.

“There’s new rules at the club and you have to adhere to them and i did and luckily enough I got to play, so did Baz (Barry Bannan) and we’re happy with that.

Stuart Dallas is caught by Sam Hutchinson.'Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday. SkyBet Championship. Elland Road.'17 March 2018.

“I think it was the right thing. If I’m perfectly honest with myself it was the right thing to look after me but I just wanted to help the team but before with Carlos I’d be out for two months, training for two days and I’d be back in the team.

“I could do it, physically but the last time I did it I played three games in seven days after two months and three days training and I got another hernia. I think he’s looked after me and I’ve not been used to that in my career because I’ve always wanted to make up for lost time.”

While Hutchinson praised Luhukay for protecting him from injury, the midfielder insists that doesn’t mean that going straight back into the side, as he would have done under Carlos Carvahlhal was the wrong approach.

“That old policy (under Carvalhal) has given me a career in football and I cant say ‘thank you’ enough to Carlos because he is the one manager that’s put trust in me through anything, trust to play and he played me anytime he could,” he said. “He knows the job I can do for the team but that’s the one manager who has given me the ultimate trust and play me at any stage.”