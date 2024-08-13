Selection decision confirmed as Hull City face Sheffield Wednesday in Carabao Cup

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hull City manager, Tim Walter, has confirmed that he will select a ‘bit of a different squad’ against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Tigers weren’t able to win their first competitive game of the season as they drew 1-1 with Bristol City over the weekend, however there were positives to take as they fought from behind to claim a point on home soil.

Danny Röhl is expected to make a number of changes to his side after their trounced Plymouth Argyle on Sunday, and it would appear that his opposite number is thinking along the same lines.

“Wednesday on Wednesday, it’s a good sign!” Walter said with a smile after their opening Championship draw. “But no, if we’re playing they we want to win. We will make it with maybe a bit of a different squad, but - like I mentioned - we want to win, because we are very competitive. All we want to do is win.”

Meanwhile, he also went on to tell the media, "It's a chance to play again, it's about my principles and my philosophy, to try and improve, learn from our mistakes and try it in a better way, it will be interesting to see how we do it and I'm looking forward to seeing how they're going to do it, because we have a long season," City's new head coach continued.

"Maybe it's a cup game, but we want to win every game. It's a quite different game, for us. It's good to play, it's good to improve ourselves, it's good to have another game to work on the style of playing.”

Wednesday’s game is one of three Carabao Cup fixtures taking place later this evening, with the second round draw set to get underway following Leeds United’s clash with Middlesbrough.