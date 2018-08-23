Millwall manager Neil Harris let rip after his side’s 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The Lions had gone a goal down to Barry Bannan’s stunning strike but it was the second goal, turned in by Tom Lees, that left Harris fuming.

The visitors pulled one back through Ryan Tunnicliffe and presed for a late equaliser, however Wednesday stood firm to register their first Championship win of the campaign.

And Harris admitted this was the “the angriest I've been for a long time.”

He said: "I'm really disappointed. We threw the game away in the first 60 minutes and we didn't compete well enough.

"The first goal was a great strike but the second goal was a joke of a goal and we gave ourselves a mountain to climb.

"Those standards won't be accepted and my words were quite scathing to the players. I let them know what I thought in no uncertain terms.

"Too many individual players didn't play well and we didn't get an end product. Our use of the ball in the first half was nothing short of childish.

"We have to do better - it's not good enough. We created chances late on but it's easy to play when you're two-nil down.

"I'm the angriest I've been for a long time. We're a good team but tonight we didn't show it and I'm not prepared to accept that."