Second club joins hunt to sign Sheffield Wednesday midfielder - reports
The gangly midfielder’s Owls career never quite took off despite some positive outlying performances. He totalled 42 appearances in his two seasons with Wednesday before he was loaned out to Charlton Athletic in January. He was released alongside five other senior players in last month’s retained list; Ciaran Brennan, George Byers, Juan Delgado, Lee Gregory and Reece James.
Reports have suggested Wycombe Wanderers are keen on making Bakinson one of their summer signings as they look ahead to a new era under wealthy Kazakh owner Mikheil Lomtadze. Now, Football Insider have reported that another League One outfit have registered their interest in the free agent 25-year-old; Leyton Orient.
Two outgoing Wednesday players have already agreed their next moves; Lee Gregory will play his football at Mansfield Town next season while Reece James has signed for Rotherham United. George Byers is of interest to a number of clubs.
Of the players offered new deals at S6, the future of five senior players remains unconfirmed, though talks around a new deal for Josh Windass are understood to be at an advanced stage. Talks are ongoing with Dominic Iorfa and Di’Shon Bernard, while Will Vaulks is believed to be some way off agreeing terms. Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer have agreed new deals. Cameron Dawson is expected to leave the club.