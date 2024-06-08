Second club joins hunt to sign Sheffield Wednesday midfielder - reports

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Outgoing Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson has been linked with further interest from League One as he prepares for life after S6.

The gangly midfielder’s Owls career never quite took off despite some positive outlying performances. He totalled 42 appearances in his two seasons with Wednesday before he was loaned out to Charlton Athletic in January. He was released alongside five other senior players in last month’s retained list; Ciaran Brennan, George Byers, Juan Delgado, Lee Gregory and Reece James.

Reports have suggested Wycombe Wanderers are keen on making Bakinson one of their summer signings as they look ahead to a new era under wealthy Kazakh owner Mikheil Lomtadze. Now, Football Insider have reported that another League One outfit have registered their interest in the free agent 25-year-old; Leyton Orient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two outgoing Wednesday players have already agreed their next moves; Lee Gregory will play his football at Mansfield Town next season while Reece James has signed for Rotherham United. George Byers is of interest to a number of clubs.