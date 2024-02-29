Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wednesday will arrive at the New York Stadium 13 points clear of their neighbours, hoping to continue a hugely impressive resurgence in the second half of the campaign that has steered them to within three points of the safety line with 12 matches remaining. Owls boss Danny Röhl has already made clear the importance of the clash, admitting 'everybody knows' how vital the triple-header of matches between Bristol City, Rotherham and Plymouth Argyle are to their survival hopes.

Despite Wednesday's form, the fear will be that in Rotherham's position, all-but cut adrift of the rest in the league table, an opportunity to stick one over on Wednesday will present as too good to pass up. A sell-out away end will be reciprocated by home fans.

"It's going to be a huge game," Morrison said. "It's going to be a sell-out. They're going to bring a load of fans over. It's the biggest game of the season for our fans and we're excited at the prospect of building on some of our recent performances. Only this time we want the performance to get a result."

Millers skipper Morrison could well have ended up as a Wednesday player in 2018 when Carlos Carvalhal listed him as a primary target among '200' potential options to strengthen their defence. A reported bid of £3m was tabled and accepted by his then-club Cardiff City, who at the time had Neil Warnock as manager.

Warnock later revealed that is was a chat with Morrison that scuppered the move after the now-33-year-old insisted he wanted to stay in South Wales. Wednesday eventually signed Joost Van Aken from SC Heerenveen and Cardiff were promoted to the Premier League that season.

The burly centre-half revealed earlier this season that he had a target of contributing one goal every 10 matches to the Rotherham cause. He has one goal and two assists in his 25 appearances this season and with pals and former teammates in the Wednesday side can think of no better time to double his tally for the campaign.

