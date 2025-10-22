Sean Fusire burst back into the Sheffield Wednesday consciousness with an eye-catching substitute appearance at Charlton Athletic on Saturday - though in a surprising role.

The Zimbabwe international came off the bench to reprise a role he had become known for in his breakthrough years at the club, settling-in at right wing-back. Fusire has since switched primarily to a number six role and has played most of his games for the first team in midfield, but grew into the defeat at The Valley to cause problems for the home defence and go a long way to creating Jamal Lowe’s goal with a long-range effort that struck the post.

A back injury to Dominic Iorfa prompted Fusire’s introduction after a five-week run that saw him play in only eight minutes of Championship football. Some had perhaps expected Joe Emery to deputise in defence, but Henrik Pedersen opted to shift the experience of Liam Palmer into the back three, allowing Fusire to reintroduce himself to the role he caused excitement in during his days coming through the club’s youth ranks.

WIDE BOY: Sean Fusire reprised his old role as a right wing-back to good effect at Charlton. | Steve Ellis

A surprise call it may have been to onlookers, it wasn’t for Pedersen and his coaching staff, who spent a great portion of the international break preparing Wednesday’s younger players for the taking-on of roles they might not be all too familiar with.

“The last two weeks he has trained both as a right wing-back and as a six because both are positions that he could come in,” the Dane told The Star. “He came in as a right wing-back and this is the best game he has played. I think he did it really, really well. It was a positive thing from his side.”

Pedersen has admitted that the nature of Wednesday’s lean squad means line-ups and substitutions will have to be more rotated as fixtures continue to come thick and fast. The limited exposure of many of their players to senior football brings its own challenges, though efforts have been made to bring them up to speed on tasks they are likely to be asked to carry out.

“Of course it is difficult, but in the last two weeks we have used more or less all of our sessions to bring the young boys closer to bring more experience in the positions they can come in,” Pedersen said. “Sean played a lot at wing-back to get comfortable in this position, also at number six, Yisa (Alao) has done a lot at left wing-back to train how we are playing, Reece (Johnson) has been at left centre-back and left wing-back, Joe (Emery) right wing-back and centre-back.

“We are preparing the young guys as well as possible because we know we cannot play only 11, 12, 13 or 14 players. Today was good to see from Sean, that he could give this game. It is good for us.”

