Scramble on for first Sheffield Wednesday tickets of the season with prices revealed

The race is on to secure tickets for Sheffield Wednesday’s first pre-season clash of the season after they were put on sale.

Non-league Alfreton Town will be the hosts for the Owls’ first prep clash for the 2024/25 campaign in a match-up that will take place on July 6 at their Impact Arena Stadium.

Wednesday fans will hope the return of their semi-regular trip to Alfreton will act as a good omen ahead of the new campaign. Their last trip opened up the summer match activity of the 2022/23 campaign that ended in a dramatic promotion to the Championship. A goalless draw saw first Owls run-outs for current Wednesday players Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe.

The Alfreton friendly has traditionally been a low-key run-out with players sharing the bulk of pitch time with youngsters, though it is eagerly-awaited by supporters given it represents the first match-up of pre-season.