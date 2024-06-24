Scramble on for first Sheffield Wednesday tickets of the season with prices revealed
Non-league Alfreton Town will be the hosts for the Owls’ first prep clash for the 2024/25 campaign in a match-up that will take place on July 6 at their Impact Arena Stadium.
Wednesday fans will hope the return of their semi-regular trip to Alfreton will act as a good omen ahead of the new campaign. Their last trip opened up the summer match activity of the 2022/23 campaign that ended in a dramatic promotion to the Championship. A goalless draw saw first Owls run-outs for current Wednesday players Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe.
The Alfreton friendly has traditionally been a low-key run-out with players sharing the bulk of pitch time with youngsters, though it is eagerly-awaited by supporters given it represents the first match-up of pre-season.
The Reds have confirmed ticket prices to be £19 plus booking fees for away supporters, with concessions at £7 and under-15s at £3. Wednesday supporters hoping to make the trip are invited to do so quickly via https://ticketpass.org/event/ESFBFC/alfreton-town-fc-v-sheffield-wednesday-fc/