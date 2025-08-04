Sheffield Wednesday have another trialist to take a look at, with young Scottish striker, Joshua Bayliss, having turned out in the club’s colours.

The Owls’ U21s and U18s have had a productive few weeks on the friendly front, playing out a few games as they continue to prepare for the season ahead, and checking out a number of young players along the way that could potentially be added to their ranks.

This past weekend saw them play out a 1-1 draw with Scarborough Athletic at the Mounting Systems Stadium, with Will Grainger getting the goal in the second half after they’d fallen behind in the first.

Will Grainger’s equaliser

The likes of Logan Stretch, Harry Evers, Yisa Alao, Rio Shipston, Gui Siqueira were among those that started for a mainly U21s side, while longer-term trialist, Alexander Asaba, was once again handed a spot up front.

It was in the second half, though, that a new fresh face was spotted, with former Gillingham teenager, Bayliss, coming on to try and help turn the game around. The 19-year-old got 45 minutes in Bridlington, and it remains to be seen what decision will be made on the back of it.

The draw with the Seadogs wasn’t the only game of the weekend, however, with an even younger side, predominantly U18s, coming from behind to beat their Grimsby Town counterparts as they finalise their preparations for the season ahead. Liam Clayton got the winner.

That game wrapped up the list of published academy fixtures for the young Owls ahead of their 2025/26 campaign, with competitive fixtures set to get underway later this week.

