Brazilian giants, Santos, are reportedly still keen to try and land Josh Windass’ signature - even after securing the return of Neymar.

Santos’ interest in the Owls attacker spans back a few weeks after it became apparent that Windass’ former Rangers manager, Pedro Caixinha, was eager to reunite with him in Brazil - however their advances were rebuffed and it looked like they’d moved on to other targets, one of which is quite well known.

Now it has been confirmed by club president, Marcelo Teixeira, that Neymar is on his way back to Vila Belmiro after his contract with Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia was terminated, but they apparently still want Windass as well. Wednesday, meanwhile, don’t appear to be interested in that outcome.

Journalist, Tom Bogert, who reported of a bid from the Brazilians in early January, said on X, “Santos still pursuing Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass... Wednesday don't want to sanction a January exit. Santos just signed Brazilian legend Neymar. Still interested in bringing in Windass.”

The 31-year-old has been in excellent form for Wednesday so far this season, getting 12 goals and assists in 27 games for Danny Röhl’s side, but the German has made his thoughts on his importance clear, and it would prove almost impossible for the Owls to find a suitable replacement in the time left before the January transfer window comes to a close.

Whether Santos decide to chance their arm once again after Neymar’s arrival is officially announced remains to be seen, but you’d expect them to get the same answer unless a crazy offer is sent Wednesday’s way.