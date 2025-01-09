Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday’s Sam Reed has returned to the club after his loan spell with Boston United.

The 21-year-old was snapped up by former Owl, Graham Coughlan, not long after he took on the job at Boston, and has spent the last month with the Pilgrims – playing both as a defender and a midfielder during his time there.

It’s been a tough period for the club as they look to try and climb away from the relegation zone in the National League, but while Reed did manage to get more senior games under his belt – including four in the league – he only managed to taste victory in the cup.

Now, with his time at Boston at an end, Reed has headed back to Middlewood Road as options are weighed up for what comes next in his young career, and in the meantime it may be that he’s given a chance to feature this weekend in the FA Cup game against Coventry City – where he made his Wednesday first team debut a year ago.

Reed is believed to have attracted interest from a number of clubs who would be keen to take him on loan in the coming weeks, however Wednesday will be eager to try and make sure they find the right move for him and his development.

The Owls currently have a number of players out on loan at various clubs in the English pyramid, and that list could well grow before the end of the January transfer window in a few weeks’ time.