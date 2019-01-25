Sam Hutchinson’s message to Sheffield Wednesday’s fans ahead of FA Cup fourth round clash with Chelsea

Sam Huthinson says Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to make their supporters proud when they face Chelsea in Sunday's FA Cup fourth round clash.

Nearly 6,000 Owls fans will cheer the team on at Stamford Bridge in caretaker manager Steve Agnew's last match in charge before he starts his role as Steve Bruce's assistant.

Sheffield Wednesday star Sam Hutchinson

Hutchinson, who came through the ranks at Chelsea, making six senior appearances for the Premier League club, told The Star: "It will be amazing to see so many fans there. I think they will be sitting in the Shed End.

"I can't wait to hear them.

"Hopefully we will perform well and make the fans proud."

Along with fellow senior pros Keiren Westwood and George Boyd, the defender midfielder was frozen out by former Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay. Hutchinson was not considered for first-team selection and frequently trained with the Under-23s.

But Hutchinson has returned to the fold since Luhukay's exit, appearing on seven occasions.

He was at the cinema watching the film 'Wreck-It Ralph 2' with his children when Lee Bullen phoned him to say he would be part of the matchday squad against Preston North End on December 22 - the day after Luhukay's departure.

Hutchinson said: "I got a phone call from Lee (Bullen)at five o'clock on the Friday before the Preston game and I was in the cinema with my kids and he asked me 'do you want to play tomorrow?'

"I went 'yeah, of course I do.' That was the first I heard about it so I was back in the squad and came on."

The 29-year-old made his first Owls start in four months at Middlesbrough on Boxing Day. He starred in a defensive midfield role as Wednesday defeated the promotion hopefuls thanks to a well-taken Adam Reach goal.

Before leaving the pitch against Boro, Hutchinson appeared to mock Luhukay while celebrating with the away end. He placed both his fingers above his top lip in an apparent reference to Luhukay's trademark moustache.

"It was a bit unprofessional," said Hutchinson. "I mimicked a tash because someone did it to me (in the crowd).

"I'm not on social media and I was bit naive to it and got pictured for about two seconds doing it.

"I apologised for doing that because it was unprofessional on my behalf. I just got carried away."