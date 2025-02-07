Sam Hutchinson on Dejphon Chansiri contract twist and Sheffield Wednesday ownership

Sheffield Wednesday fan favourite Sam Hutchinson has spoken about his experience of re-signing for the club in a wide-ranging podcast interview.

The tough-tackling former Chelsea man left Wednesday in 2020 having fallen out of favour under Garry Monk, signing briefly for Cypriot outfit Pafos FC before Monk replacement Tony Pulis reached out to line him up for a January return.

The Welshman was sacked just 10 matches into his time at Hillsborough, yet Hutchinson still returned and went on to play a big part in both the remainder of their relegation campaign and League One play-off qualification with Darren Moore.

Speaking to The Wednesday Week podcast in a fascinating and wide-ranging discussion, Hutchinson claimed Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri altered the terms of a contract agreement made during Pulis’ time with the club shortly before he re-signed at S6 - and after he had cancelled his contract in Cyprus. It’s understood he later signed a fresh contracy on improved terms some months down the line.

“Tony Pulis was good friends with Jason Puncheon because they were together at Palace,” he said. “Pulis asked about me and he (Puncheon) was like, yeah is still ready to go. I spoke to Pulis on the phone and said I’d come back.

“I cancelled the deal in Cyprus, I’d agreed everything with Sheffield Wednesday for a contract - it was a good contract, not as good as I was on before but still good. And then Pulis got sacked. The chairman said he’d still sign me again but it was half what we agreed.

“I signed on absolute peanuts. Since I’ve left Pathos I’ve earned nothing in football. I’m just playing for the fun! There were no bonuses. He didn’t give me anything because I’d left and it was embarrassing I was coming back or something.

“That’s his prerogative to do that,” he continued. “He’s in charge and he’s given me a lot of money. It’s up to him. I signed it because I wanted to prove a point at Sheffield Wednesday and show people I wasn’t who I got portrayed as, as a bad egg or whatever.

Hutchinson spoke with a smile about Chansiri and suggested there were no hard feelings over the circumstances around his early 2021 re-signing. The interview comes just after the 10th anniversary of Chansiri’s ownership of the club and at a time of passionate debate within the Owls fanbase with regard to Wednesday’s future direction with him at the helm.

“Everyone makes mistakes,” Hutchinson said. “As a chairman he’s not going to know it all and maybe he’s taken some wrong advice down the way but I can tell you this, he’s actually a really nice man. I promise you he does have the best interests of the club at heart, regardless if he gets it wrong.

“I’m not saying he’s right at all and I’m not backing him, I’m just saying from what I can tell, he has the best interests of the club at heart. Whether it’s right or wrong and whether he succeeds with Sheffield Wednesday or not, he is trying his hardest.”