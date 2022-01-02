Sam Hutchinson makes long awaited Sheffield Wednesday return as Darren Moore mixes things up

Sam Hutchinson is back for Sheffield Wednesday.

‘Hutch’ hasn’t played for the Owls since the win over Bolton Wanderers back in October, but it has now been confirmed that his long-awaited return to action will be made this afternoon at New Meadow.

The defender is one of four changes made by Darren Moore after the embarrassing 5-0 defeat at the hands of Sunderland earlier in the week, with Dennis Adenian, Theo Corbeanu and Saido Berahino also coming into the side against Salop. New signing Kwame Boateng makes the matchday squad for the first time.

The full team is as follows:

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Liam Palmer, Sam Hutchinson, Marvin Johnson, Callum Paterson,Theo Corbeanu, Lewis Wing, Dennis Adeniran, Barry Bannan, Saido Berahino, Lee Gregory.