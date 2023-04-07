Young attacker Sam Durrant has been named in the Sheffield Wednesday squad for their League One clash at Oxford United.

The former Everton, Liverpool and Blackburn Rovers youngster makes his second senior squad for the Owls having previously featured as an unused substitute in their FA Cup fourth round replay clash at Fleetwood Town back in February.

An attacking midfielder capable of playing across the front three - though mainly out wide - Durrant comes in on an afternoon Michael Smith misses out.

The 21-year-old has had a season hit by injury but since his recovery mid-campaign has been of the more impressive players in a difficult season for the under-21s.

Durrant signed for the Owls in July last year after impressing in a successful trial period, catching the eye with an eye-catching goal in against Millwall.

A Tranmere Rovers supporter in his youth, youngster Durrant started out life at Everton before he made the switch to Liverpool as a teenager, playing in European competition. In 2018 he moved to Blackburn Rovers where he was a regular for their under-18 and under-23 sides.

