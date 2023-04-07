News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago 9 alternative UK ferry ports to avoid Dover
40 minutes ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
1 hour ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire
2 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
4 hours ago Huge fire engulfs UK Jaguar Land Rover showroom
5 hours ago New banknotes with image of King Charles not ready for circulation

Who is Sam Durrant? Former Liverpool and Everton attacker on the bench for Sheffield Wednesday at Oxford United

Young attacker Sam Durrant has been named in the Sheffield Wednesday squad for their League One clash at Oxford United.

By Alex Miller
Published 7th Apr 2023, 14:02 BST

The former Everton, Liverpool and Blackburn Rovers youngster makes his second senior squad for the Owls having previously featured as an unused substitute in their FA Cup fourth round replay clash at Fleetwood Town back in February.

An attacking midfielder capable of playing across the front three - though mainly out wide - Durrant comes in on an afternoon Michael Smith misses out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 21-year-old has had a season hit by injury but since his recovery mid-campaign has been of the more impressive players in a difficult season for the under-21s.

Most Popular

Durrant signed for the Owls in July last year after impressing in a successful trial period, catching the eye with an eye-catching goal in against Millwall.

A Tranmere Rovers supporter in his youth, youngster Durrant started out life at Everton before he made the switch to Liverpool as a teenager, playing in European competition. In 2018 he moved to Blackburn Rovers where he was a regular for their under-18 and under-23 sides.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Durrant has a flash turn of pace and is a confident dribbler of the ball. He counts Steven Gerrard and former Owls coach Alan Irvine among his former coaches at youth level.

Oxford United