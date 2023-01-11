Sadness as Jeff Beck, music icon and singer of much-loved Sheffield Wednesday anthem, dies aged 78

Iconic singer and guitarist Jeff Beck has died aged 78, his family have announced.

The Surrey-born rocker, who rose to prominence with Yardbirds – as Eric Clapton’s replacement – and afterwards fronted the Jeff Beck Group and Beck, Bogert & Appice, is known across Sheffield as the artist who popularised the single ‘Hi Ho Silver Lining’ – a song that has become a steadfast pre-match anthem before Sheffield Wednesday matches at Hillsborough.

Beck had been touring up until recently and only last May shocked audiences at Sheffield City Hall made headlines across the world with a surprise performance with his friend and collaborator Johnny Depp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A performer for nearly 60 years, Beck earned enormous critical acclaim in a storied career and received the Grammy Award for Best Rock Instrumental Performance no fewer than six times.

Legendary singer and guitarist Jeff Beck has died aged 78.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Often described as one of the best and most influential guitarists of all-time, Beck once famously had his fingers insured for £7m. He was a experimental pioneer of the jazz-rock genre and alongside eight Grammys in total was a Rock n Roll Hall of Famer and recipient of an Ivor Novello for outstanding contribution to British music.

A short statement on his Twitter page late on Wednesday evening read: “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”