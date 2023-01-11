Sadness as Jeff Beck, music icon and singer of much-loved Sheffield Wednesday anthem, dies aged 78

The Surrey-born rocker, who rose to prominence with Yardbirds – as Eric Clapton’s replacement – and afterwards fronted the Jeff Beck Group and Beck, Bogert & Appice, is known across Sheffield as the artist who popularised the single ‘Hi Ho Silver Lining’ – a song that has become a steadfast pre-match anthem before Sheffield Wednesday matches at Hillsborough.
Beck had been touring up until recently and only last May shocked audiences at Sheffield City Hall made headlines across the world with a surprise performance with his friend and collaborator Johnny Depp.
A performer for nearly 60 years, Beck earned enormous critical acclaim in a storied career and received the Grammy Award for Best Rock Instrumental Performance no fewer than six times.
Often described as one of the best and most influential guitarists of all-time, Beck once famously had his fingers insured for £7m. He was a experimental pioneer of the jazz-rock genre and alongside eight Grammys in total was a Rock n Roll Hall of Famer and recipient of an Ivor Novello for outstanding contribution to British music.
A short statement on his Twitter page late on Wednesday evening read: “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing.
“After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”
Among thousands of his music fans, Sheffield Wednesday supporters have registered their sadness at the news on social media.