Ryo Hatsuse pens heartfelt 'thank you' letter after joining Sheffield Wednesday

New Sheffield Wednesday signing, Ryo Hatsuse, has penned a heartfelt thank you letter to the fans of his former club, Vissel Kobe.

The 27-year-old became the Owls’ latest arrival on Thursday afternoon as he completed a switch to Hillsborough as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with the Japanese giants.

Hatsuse spent six seasons with the club, helping them to numerous pieces of silverware - including two J1 League titles - but says that he joined the Owls in order to fulfil his dream of playing in Europe.

“I have decided to transfer to Sheffield Wednesday FC in the EFL Championship,” he said in a statement translated from the Kobe website. “Thank you very much to everyone involved with Vissel Kobe for the past six years.

“I remember as if it were yesterday that there were many opinions when I transferred from Gamba Osaka to Vissel Kobe. I made this decision because I wanted to further develop myself by taking on a new challenge in the same way. Looking back on my six years at Vissel Kobe, I think there were more regretful memories.

“Still, I practised every day, thinking that I would definitely do well at Vissel Kobe. As a result, I am really happy that Vissel Kobe won its first J1 League championship, consecutive league championships, and the Emperor's Cup, and won three titles.

“When I made this transfer, I really loved soccer and had no reason not to take on the challenge of playing in Europe, which has been my dream since I was a child... There have been many voices from various people, some of which were expectations, and some of which were bashing that I couldn't do it, and both of those words have always made me stronger.

“I will always focus on myself and work hard every day in England, where I will transfer, so that I can show everyone that I have grown even more. Once again, thank you for the past six years. I'm off!!!”

Fans will no doubt be hoping to see Hatsuse in action for the first time this weekend when they make the trip to the Hawthorns, however - though he has been training - it remains to be seen whether Danny Röhl thinks he’s ready to make his Owls debut so soon after moving to the UK.