Lowe, who took over the Deepdale job when he left Wednesday’s League One playoff rivals Plymouth back in December, is in the early stages of a squad rebuild that could see Owls loanee Jordan Storey brought into their Championship reckoning next season.
And Brown, who spent last season on loan with Wednesday and was repeatedly overlooked by a series of managers, was told his time at the club was over alongside that of Josh Murphy.
The pair were instructed not to report for training this week.
“Listen, I don’t want to say too much on them because they’ve got to go and find a club and a future elsewhere,” Lowe said.
“What I would say is that the two of them had great opportunities to showcase what they could do for me and what they could do for Preston North End.
“My standards are very high and unfortunately neither of them met those standards. That’s all I have to say about it.”
He continued: “I just want honest people around me and people who are going to fight for this football club and take us to another level. Ultimately you have got to be disciplined in everything you do.
“People are going to move on. That’s football and these are tough decisions to make, it’s never easy. I wish Josh and Izzy all the best, it’s never personal, it’s just about where I want to take the football club.”