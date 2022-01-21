Ryan Lowe admits big Sheffield Wednesday hope and spells out Jordan Storey future

The 43-year-old, who achieved cult hero status in the Owls’ last promotion season in 2011/12, is now hoping Jordan Storey can learn from the experience of pulling on a Wednesday shirt at Hillsborough and return a better player.

Lowe sanctioned Storey’s loan move from Preston earlier this week and spoke about the attributes required to handle an S6 crowd.

“I've played there and it's a great atmosphere when it's going good,” he said. “When it's not going so good, you've got to dig in and give them something to shout about. I am sure if they do that they'll pick up.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe played one season for Sheffield Wednesday in 2011/12.

“Jordan's got to go there, force his way into the team and play games - if he does I'm sure he'll be successful.”

Lowe made clear his plan to keep a close eye on Storey’s progress and spoke of his desire to see the Owls qualify for the playoffs.

On the future of the 24-year-old defender, he said: “It's definitely not (with a view to a) permanent, not at this stage of his career.

“We paid a lot of money for Jordan Storey but he came to see me last week to ask where he fits in. I told him I needed a little bit more from him in training - he played in a reserve game and did okay.

“I see Jordan Storey as a Preston North End footballer for many years to come, because he has got the attributes. He just hasn't been playing enough games.

“I said 'I am not forcing you out anywhere but if you want to go out for games, that is your call.’ He has made the choice to go to Sheffield Wednesday and hopefully help them catapult into the play-offs.