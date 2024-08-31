'Running theme' 'Switch off' - Sheffield Wednesday player ratings in Millwall defeat

Lacklustre defending and an inability to turn promising attacks into chances cost Sheffield Wednesday at Millwall as they fell to a thoroughly disappointing 3-0 defeat that takes them into the two-week international break on carrying three defeats on the spin.

The fortnight’s break will give ample opportunity for Wednesday to take stock of what needs to improve, with manager Danny Röhl having made clear there’ll be no panicking in-house as they continue to navigate the ‘process’ of his Owls revamp. For now, at The Den, they were second-best and conceded in frustrating fashion, recording only one shot on target and achieving nine penalty box touches despite having had the majority of possession.