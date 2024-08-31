'Running theme' 'Switch off' - Sheffield Wednesday player ratings in Millwall defeat

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 31st Aug 2024, 16:54 BST

Sheffield Wednesday enter the international break with a few questions to ponder after a 3-0 defeat at Millwall.

Lacklustre defending and an inability to turn promising attacks into chances cost Sheffield Wednesday at Millwall as they fell to a thoroughly disappointing 3-0 defeat that takes them into the two-week international break on carrying three defeats on the spin.

The fortnight’s break will give ample opportunity for Wednesday to take stock of what needs to improve, with manager Danny Röhl having made clear there’ll be no panicking in-house as they continue to navigate the ‘process’ of his Owls revamp. For now, at The Den, they were second-best and conceded in frustrating fashion, recording only one shot on target and achieving nine penalty box touches despite having had the majority of possession.

Here are our ratings as we turn into the first international break of the campaign.

Considering all the shots Millwall had, he didn't actually have any saves of note to make in the first half - he picked three out of the net in the second. Recovered one fumble. Tidy enough with the ball at feet.

1. James Beadle - 5

Considering all the shots Millwall had, he didn't actually have any saves of note to make in the first half - he picked three out of the net in the second. Recovered one fumble. Tidy enough with the ball at feet. | Steve Ellis / UGC

Photo Sales
Seems to be a magnet for the battle - by eck he gets some clouts and gives 'em out, too. Got forward as much as he could and stung in one very dangerous cross. Seemed to switch off wildly for the second goal.

2. Yan Valery - 5

Seems to be a magnet for the battle - by eck he gets some clouts and gives 'em out, too. Got forward as much as he could and stung in one very dangerous cross. Seemed to switch off wildly for the second goal. | SWFC / UGC

Photo Sales
Headed balls out of the air with ease at times. Seemed to just get himself in a muddle trying to clear the second but was otherwise robust.

3. Michael Ihiekwe - 6

Headed balls out of the air with ease at times. Seemed to just get himself in a muddle trying to clear the second but was otherwise robust. | UGC / Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Largely dealt with what was thrown at him defensively, though he switched off in moments. Caught in possession on occasion.

4. Di’Shon Bernard - 5

Largely dealt with what was thrown at him defensively, though he switched off in moments. Caught in possession on occasion. | Ellis / UGC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page