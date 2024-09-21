Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday will give Luton Town an ‘intense game’ according to Hatters manager, Rob Edwards.

The Owls are back in Championship action this afternoon as they head to Kenilworth Road to face the former Premier League outfit, and the two sides go into the game with an almost identical record having won just one of their opening five fixtures.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Edwards praised the work done by Wednesday boss, Danny Röhl, and admitted that there are plenty of reasons to be wary of their ‘well coached’ opponents.

“Danny has done a very good job and made a big impact since joining the club,” he told the club’s website. “They play with real intensity, they run hard. They play forward quickly, press really well and are very well coached... It will be an intense game, a very challenging game against a team that will make it very difficult, no doubt about that.

“Looking forward to the challenge. We need to make sure we match that intensity and then try to be brave ourselves to attack the game at the right moments.”

The two sides face off at 3pm this afternoon, with Röhl’s outfit looking to get back to winning ways as they search for a first victory since their opening day win over Plymouth Argyle at Hillsborough.