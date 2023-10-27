News you can trust since 1887
Rotherham United will make late call on ex-Liverpool new signing for Sheffield Wednesday clash

Rotherham United have announced a new signing ahead of Sunday’s South Yorkshire derby at Sheffield Wednesday - and will make a late call on whether he will be involved.

By Alex Miller
Published 27th Oct 2023, 18:32 BST
The Millers are in the midst of an injury crisis in defence and could be without key man at the back Lee Peltier for the S6 battle between the two slow-starting sides. The signing of 32-year-old Spanish centre-half Daniel Ayala was announced on Friday afternoon.

Ayala, a former Liverpool youngster who has since made a good career with the likes of Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers, has 272 Championship appearances to his name - and 26 in the Premier League.

Speaking a few hours ahead of the announcement in a pre-match press call on Friday, Rotherham boss Matt Taylor told reporters Ayala could play a part in Sunday’s clash, but that coaches would have to take a close look at him in the next couple of days.

“For him to be available to play some part, it depends on his training time up to this point,” Taylor said. “To put him on the pitch would be ... not a risk but we’ll have to be sensible with how we use him moving forward let alone on Sunday, especially with such a quick turnaround of games.

“Our eyes will give us more guidance in the next 24/48 hours and then we’ll make a decision probably on Sunday morning.”