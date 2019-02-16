Rotherham United v Sheffield Wednesday MATCHDAY LIVE BLOG: two Owls changes as Forestieri and Boyd replace Fletcher and Pelupessy – kick off at 1pm

Rotherham United v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE
Rotherham United v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE

Sheffield Wednesday travel the short distance to Rotherham United in the lunchtime kick off in the Championship.

Get team news and follow all the latest updates from the match on our live blog - and don't forget to refresh the page for updates.