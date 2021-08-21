Rotherham United v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Surprise start in midfield, but no Hutchinson
Hello and welcome to The Star’s LIVE coverage of this afternoon’s South Yorkshire derby between Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday.
The Owls arrive on an impressive vein of early season form, having picked up seven points in their opening three league matches, not conceded a goal in the process.
But the Millers have made a fine start themselves and will provide a stern test as another side that share Wednesday’s promotion aspirations.
We’ll be providing all the very latest in team news, build-up, action and reaction from within the New York Stadium.
Last updated: Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 12:32
Team news reaction..
A couple of surprises in there as Massimo Luongo comes in for his first start since December 8 under Tony Pulis.
There’s no Lee Gregory, with a front three of Florian Kamberi, Jaden Brown and Callum Paterson starting out.
Sam Hutchinson is NOT in the matchday squad but has travelled. Theo Corbeanu is on the bench.
It’s a busy one..
Team news in a few minutes..
Sam Hutchinson is here..
Moore on Corbeanu..
“He’s had a good week’s training. He’s had a solid week, so we’re pleased to have him back around the squad. He trained well today, so he’ll be part of the squad..”