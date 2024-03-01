Sheffield Wednesday make the short journey to Rotherham United on Saturday afternoon as Danny Röhl's side look to build on their recent fine form. The Owls have won three of their last four games in the Championship and they know a win over bottom of the table Rotherham could be enough to see them move level on points with Stoke City and QPR.

Their inferior goal difference ensures it is unlikely Wednesday will move out of the drop zone this week, but they can certainly pile the pressure on those teams immediately above them in the table. Wednesday will travel without several key men but it seems there'll be late decisions made on some ahead of the fixture. Here's a look at the team news for both clubs ahead of the clash at the New York Stadium.