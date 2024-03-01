News you can trust since 1887
Rotherham United v Sheffield Wednesday injury news as 6 out and 8 doubts

Sheffield Wednesday travel to the New York Stadium to take on Rotherham United this weekend

By Will Jackson
Published 1st Mar 2024, 19:41 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday make the short journey to Rotherham United on Saturday afternoon as Danny Röhl's side look to build on their recent fine form. The Owls have won three of their last four games in the Championship and they know a win over bottom of the table Rotherham could be enough to see them move level on points with Stoke City and QPR.

Their inferior goal difference ensures it is unlikely Wednesday will move out of the drop zone this week, but they can certainly pile the pressure on those teams immediately above them in the table. Wednesday will travel without several key men but it seems there'll be late decisions made on some ahead of the fixture. Here's a look at the team news for both clubs ahead of the clash at the New York Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the contest, the head coach revealed Windass is making progress in his recovery from the injury that has kept him out since January and a return is not far away.

Doubt: Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday)

Speaking ahead of the contest, the head coach revealed Windass is making progress in his recovery from the injury that has kept him out since January and a return is not far away.

Bramall is making progress as he pushes to return from an ankle injury but the Wednesday clash should come too soon for him.

Out: Cohen Bramall (Rotherham)

Bramall is making progress as he pushes to return from an ankle injury but the Wednesday clash should come too soon for him.

Blackett has returned to training but it remains to be seen if he'll be involved.

Doubt: Tyler Blackett (Rotherham)

Blackett has returned to training but it remains to be seen if he'll be involved.

Paterson is out with a knee issue.

Out: Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday)

Paterson is out with a knee issue. Photo: Contributed

