Fresh injury concern for ex-Rotherham United man amid Sheffield Wednesday good news

Michael Ihiekwe has been a key figure in the Owls' resurgent survival bid in recent weeks, starting eight of their last 10 matches at centre-half and playing a vital role in their switch to a back three. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to feature in their short trip to Rotherham United on Saturday, the club from which he signed on a free transfer basis alongside Michael Smith in the summer of 2022.

Elsewhere Wednesday's physio room is lighter in bodies after the return of a handful of players and manager Danny Röhl described a position of strength in terms of selection - despite the absence of Di'Shon Bernard who will miss out through suspension.

"It looks good," Röhl said. "Akin (Famewo) has been in training all week, Dom (Iorfa) as well, he played in the last game. Josh Windass is still in individual training but he comes always closer and looks well. The only guy we will have to have a look at is Icky, but otherwise everybody is available.

"When I look at my defence now we have Akin back, Bambo is there, Dom Iorfa, hopefully Icky. Liam Palmer has played at the back as well and we have a lot of good options available when I look back at January or December, sometimes it was difficult. It means I now have choices and this is now a bit of a battle for positioning. It means they always have to perform well as a player to come back into the starting side and it is good culture to have.

"Momo (Diaby) is available, he has good full training and it's good to see. We have a situation where everybody is fighting for places in the squad and this gives us a good feeling."

Ihiekwe is one of a number of Wednesday players who could be in line to make a 'proper' return to the New York Stadium for the first time since their departure. Smith could also step out at his old ground for the first time, while Will Vaulks could make his first appearance there in front of a crowd after his return showings with Cardiff were played in front of empty terraces due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Reece James also spent a short time on loan at Rotherham during his youth days at Manchester United.

