Rotherham United enquire about Sheffield Wednesday man for deadline day deal

Vaulks is no stranger to the Millers having spent three years at the club not long back, and the 30-year-old became a popular figure there prior to him joining Cardiff City.

The midfield man has been in and out of the side at Wednesday since the arrival of Danny Röhl, however some impressive performances coupled with the fact that that Rotherham are direct relegation rivals may make any deal difficult to do.

It’s unknown at this stage whether any official bid has been put forward, but The Star understands that Leam Richardson’s side are looking into the possibility of making a move for Vaulks before tonight’s 11pm deadline as they seek to bolster their midfield.

Rotherham are on the hunt for a central midfielder with Jamie Lindsay being linked with a move to ambitious League Two outfit, Wrexham, and it’s understood that they were also interested in another Owls man, George Byers, who now looks destined for Blackpool on loan.

It’s been a tough few weeks in the window for Wednesday having missed out on a number of targets so far, and Danny Röhl admitted after the 0-0 draw with Watford – where Vaulks was an unused substitute – that he wasn’t sure if they would manage to sign anybody else or not.