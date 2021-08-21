Rotherham United 0 Sheffield Wednesday 2 RECAP: Darren Moore on Hutchinson, Gibson and a huge win
Hello and welcome to The Star’s LIVE coverage of this afternoon’s South Yorkshire derby between Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday.
The Owls arrive on an impressive vein of early season form, having picked up seven points in their opening three league matches, not conceded a goal in the process.
But the Millers have made a fine start themselves and will provide a stern test as another side that share Wednesday’s promotion aspirations.
We’ll be providing all the very latest in team news, build-up, action and reaction from within the New York Stadium.
Rotherham United v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 16:01
That’s all folks!
Darren Moore is done. Stay tuned for reaction to a great three points throughout the afternoon and evening.
DM on the fans
I wanted to go over and thank them for coming. I’m really overwhelmed by their support, it’s tremendous.
I knew the support was tremendous. Experiencing it with fans back in the stadiums is great.
DM on players still to feature
Theo was on the bench, he’s back in it now. Sylla Sow is the same.
They have to be ready for it and to understand what is expected of them. That’s why we’re looking ahead to next week and getting some more training under their belts.
DM on defensive cover
For Lewis, he’ll be fine. He’ll have another good week’s training. He’s been fine and will be an important player.
We’ve got a nice role and responsibility for him. I’d rather he was training this morning and getting that volume in than sat on the bench here.
DM on Massimo Luongo
We were really pleased for Mass today. He had to be really patient.
He’s had to wait but today was the right one for his tenacity, his reading and understanding of the game and that calmness to it.
He covered the pitch well and was in and amongst a lot of things with Rotherham. I don’t want to single out anybody but he was tremendous today.
DM on transfers
Not that we know of just at this moment. A day is a long time in football, let alone a week.
The week will be a good week to get some work done. We’ll get some good training done.
DM on Hutchinson
He should be available for Morecambe. We tried him this morning and he wanted to but I didn’t want to risk it.
It was the right decision not to risk him for a third game in a week.
Chey was strong as ever.
DM on another clean sheet
It’s people understanding and doing their jobs.
That’s a credit to them, mentally their distances around the ball has been spot on. We’ll continue to work on that and we’ll get our just rewards on that.
DM on the penalty
We thought the contact was outside the box. We didn’t fee it was a penalty. It wasnt a miss it was a save, a great save.
We spoke at half time about re-setting and going again and we managed to do that.
They threw caution to the wind and it left spaces for us.
DM on Kamberi
He’s a typical striker. He’s still getting his levels up and those are good minutes for him.
To finish on a goal, we’re really pleased.