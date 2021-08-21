Rotherham United 0 Sheffield Wednesday 2 LIVE: WATCH Lee Gregory double Owls' lead

Hello and welcome to The Star’s LIVE coverage of this afternoon’s South Yorkshire derby between Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday.

By Alex Miller
Saturday, 21st August 2021, 2:57 pm

The Owls arrive on an impressive vein of early season form, having picked up seven points in their opening three league matches, not conceded a goal in the process.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

But the Millers have made a fine start themselves and will provide a stern test as another side that share Wednesday’s promotion aspirations.

We’ll be providing all the very latest in team news, build-up, action and reaction from within the New York Stadium.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore applauds the fans during the Sky Bet League One match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Saturday August 21, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Rotherham. Photo credit should read: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Rotherham United v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 14:56

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 14:56

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 14:55

77’ - GOOOOOOAALLLLLLLL GREGORYYYYYYYYY!!!!

Horrible moment for Rotherham keeper Johansson, who fumbles a tame Adeniran’s shot only for Gregory to poke home.

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 14:53

76’ - Can Wednesday close this one out..?

..or of course, grab another? Rotherham are just beginning to boss things in midfield here.

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 14:45

68’ - BIG CHANCE!

Bannan puts Gregory through.. but his first touch lets him down and Johansson is able to smother the ball away from danger.

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 14:41

63’ - Wet surface..

And the tackles, of course, are flying in.

Feels a bit like a derby, this.

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 14:39

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 14:36

59’ - Applause for Kamberi and Wing

Lee Gregory and Dennis Adeniran on.

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 14:35

58’ - Wake up Wednesday

A quick break by Rotherham caught the Owls napping a touch. A fine tackle from Luongo ended one attack before the ball sailed past Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s post.

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 14:33

56’ - Away end bouncing

..literally. It’s party season in the away end.

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 14:29

Go Flo!

Next Page
Page 0 of 5