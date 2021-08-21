Rotherham United 0 Sheffield Wednesday 2 LIVE: WATCH Lee Gregory double Owls' lead
Hello and welcome to The Star’s LIVE coverage of this afternoon’s South Yorkshire derby between Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday.
The Owls arrive on an impressive vein of early season form, having picked up seven points in their opening three league matches, not conceded a goal in the process.
But the Millers have made a fine start themselves and will provide a stern test as another side that share Wednesday’s promotion aspirations.
We’ll be providing all the very latest in team news, build-up, action and reaction from within the New York Stadium.
Rotherham United v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 14:56
77’ - GOOOOOOAALLLLLLLL GREGORYYYYYYYYY!!!!
Horrible moment for Rotherham keeper Johansson, who fumbles a tame Adeniran’s shot only for Gregory to poke home.
76’ - Can Wednesday close this one out..?
..or of course, grab another? Rotherham are just beginning to boss things in midfield here.
68’ - BIG CHANCE!
Bannan puts Gregory through.. but his first touch lets him down and Johansson is able to smother the ball away from danger.
63’ - Wet surface..
And the tackles, of course, are flying in.
Feels a bit like a derby, this.
59’ - Applause for Kamberi and Wing
Lee Gregory and Dennis Adeniran on.
58’ - Wake up Wednesday
A quick break by Rotherham caught the Owls napping a touch. A fine tackle from Luongo ended one attack before the ball sailed past Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s post.
56’ - Away end bouncing
..literally. It’s party season in the away end.