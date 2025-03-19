Former Sheffield Wednesday favourite, Ross Wallace, felt like he was hard done to in the way that he left the club in 2018.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wallace played 124 times for the Owls between 2015 and 2018, getting 33 goals and assists along the way, as he provided some big moments in Wednesday colours. But an outing at Millwall in February 2018 proved to be his last, despite previously being told that he’d be offered a new deal.

It was under Jos Luhukay, who had been brought in as Carlos Carvalhal’s replacement, and the Scot says that the Dutchman went back on what he’d originally said to him after he picked up an injury at the Den. Wallace, speaking on Under The Cosh, didn’t mince his words with regards to how he was treated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He did me over to be fair,” he said when asked about life under Luhukay. “As the season went on we got injury after injury. Barry Bannan got injured, Forestieri got injured, we were decimated with injuries. I ended up playing left back, left wing, right wing, centre mid. And then we went and played Millwall, I think it was towards the end of the season and I was out of contract.

“You go in and get a head start on next season, whether you're going to be there or not. I said, 'Listen, what are you thinking for next season?' He was like, 'Yeah, yeah, I'm going to speak to the owner and get you a new deal'. 'You're in my plans', all that stuff.

“We played Millwall, you know what they were like - land of the giants. He plays me up front against Millwall on a Tuesday night. On my own. I think ht was trying to do a false nine thing, but we’d done no tactical work on it... I took a throw-in, bang, down the line, a big centre-half has come in down the side and snapped my medial.

Sheffield Wednesday’s contract u-turn

“About two weeks later, he pulls me in, says, 'Yeah, we're not offering you a contract anymore'. I was just like, ‘You p***k’. I was I think 30 at the time. I think the right thing to say was to let me get fit, come in for preseason and if I was fit then offer me a contract. That would’ve been the right thing. Two weeks before I was getting a contract, and then I did my knee - that's how ruthless football is. It’s pretty s**te, that. I think I deserved to get to pre-season and maybe show I was fit to earn a contract or something.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there’s no ill feeling towards the club itself, he says, and though he admitted that he thought he deserved more as his time at Hillsborough came to an end, he’d still love to see them back in the big time.

He went on to add, “I was there three years, and I think I did well for Sheffield Wednesday. I had a good time there, a good spell. I think I deserved to get to preseason and show that I was fit... My time at Sheffield Wednesday, I loved it. Brilliant club as well. It’s one of those clubs where I think, ‘I really hope they get to the Premier League’.”