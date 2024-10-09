Room for two as Danny Röhl makes comment on battle between Sheffield Wednesday men

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The battle for ascendancy on Sheffield Wednesday’s right side seems likely to have been drawn into a ceasefire.

The arrival of Yan Valery in the summer seemed to nudge Pol Valentin down the pecking order as a right wing-back, with the Tunisia international starting every game in Championship football for the Owls this season, primarily on the right of defence.

But a tweak in set-up and injury to Wednesday vice-captain Liam Palmer appears to have opened up an opportunity for Valentin, who up until Saturday’s impressive late win at Coventry City had had to wait to force his way into a side he made 40 appearances for in a debut campaign that saw him earn a fond reputation among the club’s fan base. The Sky Blues run-out was his second start of the campaign and his first since Leeds United some six weeks earlier.

With Palmer sidelined, Valery has deputised on the right side of the Owls’ three-man defence. The possible return of both the Scotland international and Dominic Iorfa after the international break may prove to muddy the waters, but with Valentin widest right Wednesday have looked balanced. Where a competitive rivalry for minutes once stood, it may well be that Röhl has found something that could work - both Valentin and Valery have been excellent.

“There has been a connection between the two of them,” Röhl told The Star. “This is football, we tried this before against Leeds as well. What is important is that we have two strong players in the side. It's a little bit different with Pol, you know what you get especially in the offensive with high-speed dribbling, with Yan you get very strong defence guy and who can build up in a three or a four, he can come into different positions. He has a good mix.

“I like both and both are in really good shape. Let's see in the next weeks how we can use both. A lot of games are coming and it's a good, good feeling for a manager when you have this choice.”