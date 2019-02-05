Rolando Aarons will add an extra dimension to Sheffield Wednesday’s attack, says boss Steve Bruce

Steve Bruce has backed new signing Rolando Aarons to add an extra dimension to Sheffield Wednesday's attacking play.

Winger Aarons made his Owls bow as a late second half substitute against Ipswich Town last weekend - less than 48 hours after joining the club on loan from Newcastle United until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old showed flashes of his speed and ability on the ball in Wednesday's 1-0 triumph at Portman Road.

Owls manager Bruce told The Star: "He is a winger and has got a bit of pace. He gets at people. He had a wonderful start to his career at Newcastle and then somehow fell off the rails a little bit.

"He is a good player. I really like him. He has got a trick and he will give us something in the wide area that we have maybe not got."

Aarons and fellow deadline-day recruits Achraf Lazaar and Dominic Iorfa are pushing for starts as the Owls prepare to host 22nd-placed Reading on Saturday.

Rolando Aarons appeared as a second half substitute for Sheffield Wednesday at Ipswich Town

Why Dominic Iorfa snubbed other offers to join Owls

But Bruce has warned supporters to not expect too much too soon from the trio.

"They have not played a lot of football," he conceded. "It is good they wanted to come here and play.

"Any footballer, if you're not playing on a Saturday and have got anything about you, should want to play and that is vitally important."

While Aarons, 23, and left-sided player Lazaar, 27, have arrived on a temporary basis, Iorfa was snapped up for an undisclosed fee from Wolves.

Bruce said: "Ideally, we would have liked to have not waited until the end of the window but, in the situation we found ourselves in, we were waiting for Newcastle to do their own business first.

"I have to thank Newcastle. They were extremely generous and we pulled off a couple of players.

"Lazaar looks a very good player. Newcastle bought him for £5m-£6m two years ago but he has not really had a look in there but he will be a good acquisition for us.

"I have known big Dominic Iorfa for a long, long time now and a couple of years ago I thought he was going to be a world beater.

"Wolves have not played him. He is young, athletic and quick so he will be a really good addition to the team and I'm delighted to have him."