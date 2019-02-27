Rolando Aarons on why Sheffield Wednesday are prepared to ‘fight for everything’ in the Sheffield derby

Rolando Aarons says he is raring to go and is ready to empty the tank for Steve Bruce’s Sheffield Wednesday in the Steel City derby on Monday night.

After impressing in both of his starts against Swansea City and Brentford, the Newcastle loanee is relishing the chance to step into the limelight at Hillsborough and take on Chris Wilder’s Blades.

Owls Rolando Aarons. Pic Steve Ellis.

Speaking to the Star, Aarons revealed that he did not realise the scale of the Steel City clash before joining Wednesday but now understands the importance of the occasion after spending a month in S6.

“I love derbies,” he said. “Every time at Newcastle I was injured so I never got to play in the Tyneside derbies. I am expecting a hostile atmosphere from them, but expecting our fans to push us to win.

“I can’t wait, I am buzzing. I didn’t realise it was such a big club before I came.

“The fans have been great, encouraged the team, and the players have responded to that. It’s vital we keep this run going.”

Wednesday are so far unbeaten under Bruce, with Tuesday’s comfortable 2-0 win over Brentford enough to take them to 12th in the league table.

“In the Championship anything can change with the run of games,” Aarons said. “We are seeing that now. We are shooting up the table and are only six points off the play-offs. That’s crazy compared to just a few weeks ago, but we will just keep going.

“I don’t want to start putting things into people’s heads, we are just taking it one game at a time, picking up points. We haven’t lost in a while now, and want to keep that going.

“The manager has told us what he expects from us, the minimum is to work our socks off, and we are doing that. With the quality in the team we are winning games as well.”

And what of the Owls’ opposition? Aarons says luck and hard work will be the key in a derby where anything can happen.

“I saw them against West Brom, they are a decent team, but so are we. Derbies are one-off games and anyone can beat anyone. We are just looking forward to it.

“You just have to work harder than the other team.

“There is an element of luck involved, but you just have to fight for everything.”