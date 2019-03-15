Rolando Aarons and Adam Armstrong to put friendship on hold when pair meet for Sheffield Wednesday v Blackburn Rovers

The banter has been flying around between Rolando Aarons and Adam Armstrong this week.

The pair are close pals, having come through the ranks together at Newcastle United.

Blackburn Rovers forward Adam Armstrong

But Aarons and Armstrong will put their friendship on hold when Sheffield Wednesday entertain Blackburn Rovers this weekend.

Wide man Aarons, on loan at Hillsborough until the end of the campaign, said: "I came through with him from Newcastle and when I signed for Sheffield Wednesday, we spoke about this. He thinks he is going to leave one on me!

"I said: 'make sure you are wearing your shinpads'!

"We are really close as we were the youngest ones breaking through the group at Newcastle. He is a year younger, but we were like little kids in the changing room. We are very close and keep in contact."

The Owls will be looking to stretch their unbeaten Championship run to 11 matches when they take on 16th-placed Rovers.

"I am looking forward to the game," said Aarons, who opened his Owls goal-scoring account in the midweek victory over Bolton Wanderers. "I saw them (Blackburn) play against Newcastle earlier this season in the cup and they are a decent team who try to play.

"It should be a good game."

Aarons has yet to taste defeat since joining the Owls at the end of January. After being gently eased into action, the 23-year-old is enjoying an extended run in the side. He has made five starts on the bounce.

His second half display against Bolton was his best so far in Wednesday colours.

"It has been a massive boost," he said. "It helps me to get match fit, it is difficult when you are only playing 10-15 minutes. I feel a lot stronger every single game and it is helping me perform.

"I was at Newcastle quite a bit and wasn't getting the game time I needed, so it is important at this stage of my career. I am buzzing to be playing, long may it continue."