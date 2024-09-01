Röhl's 'wake up' admission, opposition reaction and bad highlights - A Sheffield Wednesday recap

Sheffield Wednesday suffered another defeat on Saturday afternoon, losing 3-0 at the hands of Millwall.

It was another bad day at the office as Wednesday were handed their third consecutive loss in the Championship, and what made it worse was that once again they failed to find the back of the net. To be honest, they never really looked like scoring either.

Danny Röhl admitted afterwards that it was ‘time to wake up’ for his team as they look to get back to basics, and you can see part of his post-match interview at the top of the page - for the ‘highlights’, check the video below. For Wednesdayites, however, ‘lowlights’ are probably a better description.

The opposition manager, Neil Harris, was obviously a much happier camper after his side put the Owls to the sword, and you can see what he had to say afterwards here:

For all the other fallout, including an apology from the Owls boss and some pretty low ratings, we’ve got you covered below:

