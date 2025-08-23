Sheffield Wednesday fans have thanked a Hollywood actor for his gesture in supporting the efforts of fans campaigning for a brighter future at Hillsborough.

Rob McElhenney bought Welsh club Wrexham alongside fellow actor Ryan Reynolds in 2021 and has spearheaded tremendous success that has culminated in three back-to-back promotions and a spot in the Championship. The Red Dragons take on Wednesday this afternoon after an off-field controversy in the last days that saw the Red Dragons reverse on a decision not to allow Owls supporters to take a protest banner into the STōK Cae Ras stadium.

Concerns over ‘political connotations’ surrounding the banner, which reads ‘SWFC For Sale - Enough is Enough’, prompted Wrexham officials to deny its use during the game but after an online backlash and pressure from the club’s own supporter base, it was confirmed that it could in fact be used in protest as it had in the Owls’ opening day clash at Leicester City earlier this month.

Wrexham fans are expected to wear gold and black shirts in line with one strand of the protest effort of Wednesday supporters against the ongoing ownership of Dejphon Chansiri, whose mismanagement of the club and its finances has taken them to new depths in recent months with working class employees repeatedly paid late and its football efforts decimated.

PROTESTS: Sheffield Wednesday fans make their feelings known at Leicester City (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

On Friday evening McElhenney took to social media to confirm that 10,000 of last season’s Wrexham away shirts were still available to purchase and that all profits from sales of those shirts between now and Monday will be donated to the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust, who have been leading the fan base protest movement.

In what was no doubt a savvy PR move, the club shop order also carried the words ‘In Solidarity’ beneath purchasing detail. PR move or not, the gesture has received nationwide praise online and will support the Trust’s efforts, with five per cent of any monies donated to the Trust also being donated to the Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

A statement sent to The Star by the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust read: “We are overwhelmed by the support we have had for our plight from the football family, most recently from Wrexham on Friday. Wrexham fans have recent memories of the pain we are experiencing with someone who is not a fit and proper person to own their historic club. We are truly grateful for their support.

“The gesture from Rob McElhenney is fantastic and comes from a club owner who clearly understands what football clubs mean to their communities. We thank him and look forward to seeing the SToK Cae Ras turned black and gold this afternoon.”

