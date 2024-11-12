'Right club, wrong time' - Ex-Sheffield Wednesday striker looks back in latest 'All Wednesday' episode

Former Sheffield Wednesday striker, Shefki Kuqi, thinks that he was at the right club at S6 - but maybe at the wrong time.

Kuqi joined the Owls in 2002 from Stockport County as he looked to make a big step in his career, and admitted in the latest edition of ‘All Wednesday’ that it felt like a different level when he came on board at Hillsborough.

He played 68 games and scored 19 goals - including one in a Steel City derby win over Sheffield United - during his short spell with the club prior to his departure in 2003, and the Finnish international discussed his biggest moments, that disappointing exit and plenty more in his conversation with us in this week’s show.

You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but you can also find us on ShotsTV - Freeview channel 262 - and also on Freely channel 565 at 10pm tomorrow evening to get us on your big screen! Meanwhile, for a clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.

Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here

