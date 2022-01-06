The Owls had games against both sides postponed last month following a Covid-19 outbreak at Middlewood Road, with the two home games getting called off in the build-up to Christmas.

Now, with the Owls in the middle of a mini-break due to being knocked out of the FA Cup, they have revealed when those two matches have been re-arranged for as Darren Moore’s side prepare to welcome the two clubs to Hillsborough.

A statement on the club’s website read, “The Owls can confirm new dates for the recently postponed League One games against Accrington Stanley and Burton Albion.

“Both fixtures - scheduled for Saturday 18 December and Sunday 26 December respectively - fell victim to outbreaks of COVID-19.

“The Accrington clash will take place at Hillsborough on Tuesday 15 February (7:45pm), while the rearranged match against Burton in S6 moves to Tuesday 1 March (7:45pm).

“Supporters are reminded that tickets already purchased remain valid for both games.”

Sheffield Wednesday had two games postponed last month. (Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Wednesday are currently ninth in League One after 24 games, and have fallen off the pace recently on the back of a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Sunderland and then a 1-0 loss away at Shrewsbury Town.