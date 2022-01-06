Revealed - Details confirmed for re-arranged Sheffield Wednesday matches against Accrington Stanley and Burton Albion
Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed when they will play Accrington Stanley and Burton Albion in League One.
The Owls had games against both sides postponed last month following a Covid-19 outbreak at Middlewood Road, with the two home games getting called off in the build-up to Christmas.
Now, with the Owls in the middle of a mini-break due to being knocked out of the FA Cup, they have revealed when those two matches have been re-arranged for as Darren Moore’s side prepare to welcome the two clubs to Hillsborough.
A statement on the club’s website read, “The Owls can confirm new dates for the recently postponed League One games against Accrington Stanley and Burton Albion.
“Both fixtures - scheduled for Saturday 18 December and Sunday 26 December respectively - fell victim to outbreaks of COVID-19.
“The Accrington clash will take place at Hillsborough on Tuesday 15 February (7:45pm), while the rearranged match against Burton in S6 moves to Tuesday 1 March (7:45pm).
“Supporters are reminded that tickets already purchased remain valid for both games.”
Wednesday are currently ninth in League One after 24 games, and have fallen off the pace recently on the back of a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Sunderland and then a 1-0 loss away at Shrewsbury Town.
Moore’s side return to action next weekend when they play host to Plymouth Argyle, a side that have beaten them 3-0 on two separate occasions already this season, and will be eager to try and get back on track by returning to winning ways.