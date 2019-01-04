Returning Sheffield Wednesday striker Sam Winnall thanks Owls’ fans for their support during his recovery

Have your say

Sam Winnall has thanked Sheffield Wednesday supporters following his extended spell on the sidelines.

Winnall made his long-awaited return over the festive period, coming on as a late substitute in the draws against West Bromwich and Birmingham City.

The 27-year-old has been out of action since last February after suffering a serious knee injury whilst on loan at Derby County.

His initial comeback was then hampered by a series of fresh knocks.

Now, after finally working his way back to full fitness, Winnall is looking forward to a more positive 2019.

He praised the Owls' supporters who have helped him on his long road back to recovery.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Sam Winnall

"The reception from the fans (At West Brom) was great," Winnall said.

"I have always spoken highly of the Wednesday fans and they have backed me since I joined.

"Even when I went out on loan, they were sending me nice messages on Twitter or Instagram or whatever.

"They didn’t have to give me that reception now I am back but they did.

Owls Sam Winnall with AlbionsKieran Gibbs at the final whistle....Pic Steve Ellis

"Having not played for a long time and hear the fans sing my name was something that boosted me.

"I knew the fans were on my side and they would support me, no matter what."

Winnall will be targeting a first start for the Owls in 17 months when Wednesday host Luton Town in the FA Cup third round.

"I feel ready to start," added Winnall.

"I am ready to influence games but that is up to the guys who pick the team.

"It is up to me now to earn a place in the starting line-up.

"We all have a fresh start and if I train well, influence the game, then I can get my place in the starting XI."